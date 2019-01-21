Fords are top of the Scots – the rest prefer a Nissan

Scots flew in the face of the rest of the UK when it came to buying cars last year.

While the Nissan Qashqai was the pick of the cars with Motorpoint customers in 2018, in Glasgow, Ford was the manufacturer of choice with customers.

New figures from the independent car retailer, which has a network of branches throughout Scotland, England, and Wales, revealed that the family SUV was the best-selling model of 2018, moving up two places on last year.

It was closely followed by the 2017 favourite, the Ford Fiesta, and the VW Golf. The Ford Focus and the BMW 3 Series rounded out of the Top Five.

The Top 10 Selling Cars 2018 were: Nissan Qashqai; Ford Fiesta; VW Golf; Ford Focus; BMW 3 Series; Nissan Juke; BMW 1 Series; Citroen C1; Vauxhall Astra; Mercedes Benz C Class.

And, when it came to choice of colour of car, customer opted for traditional favourites such as black, which accounted for 24.6 per cent of all cars closely followed by white, 21.5 per cent, and then blue and grey, both at 15.6 per cent. Silver rounded out the top five at 12.1 per cent.

Eleanor Shakespeare, marketing director at Motorpoint, explained: ‘The Nissan Qashqai has definitely proved to be our customer’s favourite thanks to its versatility, low running costs and exceptional savings off list price at Motorpoint. However, with exciting new models coming out all the time, you can expect to see a few changes in terms of the best selling models this time next year.’