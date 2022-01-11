4 Series Coupé victorious at Scottish Car of the Year Awards

The BMW 4 Series Coupé was crowned Executive Car of the Year at the 2021 Scottish Car of the Year Awards.

Voted for by members of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), the 4 Series Coupé finished at the top of its category after the judges compared notes and awarded the best models they have driven in 2021.

Launched in October 2020, the BMW 4 Series delivers both stunning performance and supreme handling capabilities, but with a sleek and distinctive new exterior design, high quality interior, upgraded driver assistance technologies and even greater efficiencies from the introduction of the mild-hybrid technology.