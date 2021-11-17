Montane’s ‘Green Friday’ donation to Fix the Fells

British outdoor clothing specialist, Montane, has pledged a donation of its Black Friday marketing budget to the Lake District’s Fix the Fells programme in support of the Green Friday movement.

The outdoor brand’s £2500 donation will go towards helping to preserve the Lake District’s paths and landscapes by tackling the problem of erosion through repairing and maintaining 344 upland paths, covering 410 miles.

Montane’s support for the annual Green Friday movement alongside its continued work with organisations such as the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA) and the British Mountaineering Council (BMC), highlighting the brand’s commitment to sustainability and promoting the health and wellbeing benefits that access to the outdoors brings.

Montane’s global marketing manager, Matthew Hickman, said: ‘The popularity of the paths in the Lake District for hillwalkers, fell runners, and ultra-races coupled with unpredictable weather has led to severe erosion on the fells. If there weren’t initiatives like Fix the Fells in place, then much-loved outdoor spaces such as these soon wouldn’t exist.

‘The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone value the outdoors and the health and wellbeing benefits it brings so we are committed to supporting initiatives such as these to help more people experience this and the landscapes that we, and many others, cherish.’

Separate to the Green Friday donation, as part of the ongoing Montane George Fisher’s Tea Round initiative, the outdoor brand is match funding donations for 2021 for Fix the Fells to help off-set any damage participants on the Tea Round may cause to the mountains on route. George Fisher’s Tea Round is a 30-mile route with over 12,000ft of ascent that starts and finishes at the doors of George Fisher in Keswick.

To find out more about the Lake District’s Fix the Fells programme visit: https://www.fixthefells.co.uk/

To find out more about the George Fisher Tea Round visit: https://www.georgefisher.co.uk/tearound