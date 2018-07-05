Glenlivet Mountain Bike Trail Centre opens new skills area

The Glenlivet Mountain Bike Trail Centre is opening a new skills area allowing bikers to practise their skills away from the main routes.

Designed by Paul Masson, the new area adds to BikeGlenlivet’s varied trails which are suitable for all ages and experience.

Simon Ovenden, Crown Estate Scotland’s countryside manager for the Glenlivet Estate said: ‘BikeGlenlivet attracts thousands of visitors to the area and lets them discover the natural beauty of the Cairngorms, while doing something both fun and active.

‘Our Red and Blue trails provide plenty of thrills along with great viewpoints, and we have concentrated on building additional activities around the café and shop at the central hub to keep pace with visitors’ requests to provide additional challenges at the venue.’

BikeGlenlivet reopened in April 2018 following closure for essential tree felling works by managers Crown Estate Scotland.

The mountain bike trails themselves were not affected but recent diversions have just been removed and the original challenging Red Route has now reopened.

BikeGlenlivet offers a 9km Blue Trail ideal for families and bikers of all ages and abilities.

The Red Trail is more technical, with fit, experienced mountain bikers completing the circuit in approximately 20 minutes, while average riders take around 45 minutes.

The Coffee Still Café serves local, home-cooked produce, providing before and after meals and snacks, alongside bike and equipment hire.

The pump track next to the café is popular for warming up or practice.

Glenlivet Estate also offers walking, running, cycling and wildlife watching as well as whisky tasting at local distilleries.

For further information, please visit the Glenlivet Estate website: www.glenlivetestate.co.uk