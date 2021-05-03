Get your Glad Rags on for a host of new events

Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags, Scotland’s leading ladies’ clay shooting events, are going from strength to strength and expanding.

Despite all the challenges of Covid-19 and the ever-changing guidelines and restrictions to be followed, Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags has come out the other side, as new enquiries are coming in continually, events are selling out, they have very happy sponsors, and the Glad Rags brand is expanding.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Glad Rags Events, formally known as Jomm Events, and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, said: ‘No one on the planet could have had any idea what we were about to go through last March. Cartridge Bags is all about face-to-face events, like many businesses it came to a grinding halt one week after our family day which saw record numbers attending Barra Castle.

‘But the first lockdown gave me the time to think about how I wanted to expand the business, how to improve what we were offering and to plan for when we were able to get back to what we all love, challenging ourselves, adventures, learning something new, spending time with old friends and meeting new ones.’

Following all the guidelines and adapting to how they held their clay shooting days cartridge bags were able to hold many shooting events before the second lock down, including Glad Rags and Tiaras which was by gracious permission of her Majesty the Queen, taking place at the Queen’s private estate Delnadamph.

Mhairi smiled: ‘With the second lock down in place, two feet of snow outside the front door, the swimming pools shut and no taxi duty for our children I had no excuse not to put the ideas I had buzzing around in my head into reality, to expand the business and to develop and launch a new web site.’

Glad Rags Events was launched earlier this month, with a new web site, joining the very successful Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, are Glad Rags and Dog Leads, Glad Rags and Fishing Rods, Glad Rags and Floral Creations and Glad Rags and Gardening Gloves.

Working in partnership with other businesses The Working Puppy Company, Twin Peakes Fly Fishing and Hays Flowers they have put together a calendar of unique, fun, educational and exciting occasions. Everyone is welcome of all abilities and any equipment required is supplied.

Participants are encouraged to come on their own or with friends, including clay shooting at exclusive stunning locations, wild trout adventures, dog training workshops, designing floral creations, flower borders of continuous colours and a ‘vegtastic’ event at Kincardine Castle,.

Mhairi added: ‘If it wasn’t for the continued support and encouragement from our tremendous sponsors Country Ways, Weatherby’s Private Bank, Anderson Anderson Brown LLP, Shepherd and Wedderburn, Station Garage Mitsubishi and Brewin Dolphin and the amazing ladies of Cartridge Bags I might not have been so brave and taken this leap of faith to expand. It would definitely not of happened without the financial assistance from Visit Scotland’s Events Industry Support Fund.’

For more information www.gladragsevents.com or call 07841 393 155, Glad Rags Events are also on Facebook and Instagram.