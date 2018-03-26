Get into the great outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s beauty

There’s so much to do in Scotland this Easter break.

Keeping the kids entertained over the school half term can be a costly time, but nothing inspires young minds – or stretches little legs – like the great Scottish outdoors.

It’s the perfect time for kids to be kids – to celebrate the joy and freedom of their pre-teen years after months being cooped up for the winter.

This half term, TK Maxx is encouraging parents across Scotland to head into the great outdoors.

Working with Scottish parenting influencer, Pamela Muncher, of Life with Munchers, the labels-for-less retailer is offering a list of the 10 best locations to enjoy a family bonding day out at low cost or free. With it being Easter, these could also be the perfect spots to hold an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

Topping the list are the beautiful beaches in Nairn, Morayshire, home to a resident school of dolphins, whilst those interested in exploring the Scottish countryside should head to Glencoe, where the adults might spot a deer, but all the children see is a magical unicorn.

Other top locations revealed include the historic Castle Fraser and its Woodland Secrets play area; Loch Morlich’s water sports and stunning views, and visiting the rare breeds are Doonies Farm, Aberdeen.

Whilst the kids are out solving mysteries and fighting imaginary ‘baddies’, they need clothes that will be able to stand up to the rough-and-tumble of playtime without costing a fortune.

TK Maxx offers something for every child, from clothes, shoes, books and toys, whether you shop in-store or online. Like the rest of the range, this includes quality, big-brand products, which will withstand the elements, all at 60% less than the RRP – so parents don’t need to worry so much about their kids growing out of them too quickly.

Recommended outdoor spots are:

1. Beaches in Nairn, Morayshire – A superb sandy beach with beautiful views across the Moray Firth to the Black Isles and its coastline is home to a resident school of dolphins!

2. Exploring Glencoe – A popular filming location where children can run around surrounded by the beautiful Scottish countryside. The eagle-eyed might even spot a famous wizard’s house…

3. Castle Fraser, Kemnay – One of Scotland’s largest tower houses. Let young imaginations run free in the Woodland Secrets play area whilst the adults enjoy an impressive portrait collection.

4. Haddo House, Ellon – Pretend to be lords and ladies as you take a tour around the home of the story-rich Gordon family, who lived here for more than 400 years.

5. Loch Morlich, Glenmore, Aviemore – Scotland’s only fresh water award winning beach, perfect for little ones who like to splash around, and for loch side forest walks.

6. Bennachie Nature Trail, Inverurie – Tell them folk tales of the people who lived in the hills and fought off devils and giants.

7. Doonies Farm, Aberdeen – Show the kids beautiful farmland, home to many endangered breeds of British Livestock that are at risk of extinction.

8. Den and The Glen, Aberdeen – Explore the park’s wonderful waterfalls and gardens, and keep an eye out for the fairy-tale and nursery rhyme characters scattered about.

9. Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen – Get lost in the maze, smell the beautiful blooms in the rose garden, play make-believe in the play area or stroke the park’s furry friends at Pets Corner.

10. Crathes Castle, Banchory – Pretend to be royals exploring this 16th century castle or step outside and see who can spot the roe deer, red squirrels, woodpeckers, buzzards and herons.