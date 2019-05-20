Four Weddings star John Hannah joins cyclists

The Perthshire town of Pitlochry was abuzz this weekend as the throng of over 3000 cyclists participating in the annual Etape Caledonia cycling event.

And there was a special guest, as they were joined by a Hollywood A-Lister – Four Weddings and a Funeral star, John Hannah.

The actor, from East Kilbride, who appears to be holidaying in the area, took time over the weekend to take in the local sights on a training ride.

On the Saturday, The Mummy and Rebus star did a walk about town to the delight of local businesses and fellow participants, taking time to stop in at the local store DrinkMonger to buy a bottle of gin for post event celebrations.

Tweeting from his tour about the region, Hannah commented on the turn in the Scottish weather, lamenting: ‘It wasn’t like this yesterday. Unfortunately it will be miserable again tomorrow! Ah Scotland.’

Setting off in one of the ‘elite’ waves at 6.40am, Hannah took a few seconds out for organisers to say it was his ‘first time in Pitlochry, it’s beautiful’ and that ‘We could do with it being like Friday, a bit of sunshine’ but felt that sure that he’d have ‘a lot of fun’.

Also celebrating an important anniversary and taking part alongside the Four Weddings and a Funeral star were Jo and Rick Millin who famously tied the knot on the start line of Etape Caledonia in 2011. The couple returned to the event in 2019 to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary.

Craig Dews, CEO at Limelight Sports, said: ‘This year has been another amazing year for Etape Caledonia, the UK’s original closed road cycling event. We hope all of the participants today had a great experience being part of this challenging and exciting sportive.

‘It’s been fantastic to be able to bring Etape Caledonia to Highland Perthshire once again. After 13 years the event is still hugely popular with cyclists of all levels of ability and from all around the UK and we were delighted to see John Hannah amongst the riders. We also wish Jo and Rick a happy anniversary, what an amazing way to celebrate!’

For those looking to participate next year, register an interest online at www.etapecaledonia.co.uk.