Fort William Mountain Festival tickets in high demand

There has been huge demand for ultrarunner Jasmin Paris at Fort William Mountain Festival.

Due to popular demand, organisers of The Fort William Mountain Festival 2019 have announced that the venue for the Running Night, featuring record breaking ultrarunners Jasmin Paris and Nicky Spinks, has been moved to the festival’s 400-seat Main Theatre at The Nevis Centre, Fort William, on Friday 22 February 2019 at 6:45pm.

A spokesperson from The Fort William Mountain Festival said: ‘Last month Jasmin Paris, 35, a vet and ultrarunner from Midlothian, smashed the 268-mile Montane Spine Race, a route that traverses the full Pennine Way from Derbyshire to the Scottish Borders, in just 83 hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

‘Jasmin beat the existing record by a blistering 12 hours and was the first woman to win the race outright. All this and Jasmin had to juggle breastfeeding her 14-month old daughter throughout the race!

‘Ever since Jasmin’s incredible achievement we have been inundated with running enthusiasts from Lochaber and further afield desperate to get their hands on a ticket to hear her speak about the Montane Spine Race and her other incredible ultrarunning feats. In order to cope with the demand, we have moved the event to the bigger 400-seat Main Theatre.’

Jasmin Paris, a national fell running champion and the Bob Graham Round and the Ramsay Round record holder, will be joined by fellow endurance runner Nicky Spinks. Nicky, 51, was the first-ever person to complete a Double Bob Graham round, running 116 miles and summiting 48 peaks, a total ascent is 28,500ft, in the Scottish mountains in a time of 55 hours and 56 minutes, all this in celebration of her 10-year cancer survival.

Jasmin will share her love of the mountains, and the challenges of staying fit whilst juggling caring for a young baby and working full time as a veterinary scientist. Nicky will share tales of all her many extreme challenges, how she stays fit and trains for them.

The lectures from David Hetherington – The Lynx and Us; and Peter Cairns – SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, previously programmed in the Main Theatre on Friday 22 February 2018 at 18.45 will now be staged in the Nevis Centre’s Studio Theatre at the same time.

