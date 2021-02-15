Fort William Mountain Festival 2021 goes Covid-19 safe

An online programme for the Fort William Mountain Festival 2021 has been announced.

As a direct result of the current Covid-19 restrictions, organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival have announced a fully digital programme for the 17th edition of the world-renowned festival.

And it will feature a collection of adventure films covering 12 different themes, each set comprising four to five uplifting, exhilarating and educational films from around the world.

Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic the organising committee of enthusiastic volunteers will present a stunning line-up of inspirational films; impressive action and adventure, educational and environmental, all organised from the bustling Highland town of Fort William, the beating heart of ‘The Outdoor Capital of the UK’.

All films in the mixed programme can be viewed online from Friday 19 February 2021, for up to 30 days. Tickets and Festival Passes will go on sale on the festival website at midnight on February 19 until February 25. Tickets can be bought HERE.

The action-packed programme encompasses a series of world class outdoor adventure films split into 12 individual categories, each comprising a mix of four to five adrenaline fuelled and thought-provoking films.

They have been specially selected from both the festival’s International Film Competition entries and the hugely popular Banff Centre Mountain Festival World Tour; together with films produced for the festival’s very own annual Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture, that celebrate a range of outstanding achievements, and some thought provoking films with an environmental focus. The categories include climbing, snowsports, biking, family, environment and a festival mystery selection.

Rod Pashley, chairman of the Highland Mountain Culture Association, organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival, said: ‘It has been a very challenging year for all concerned and we are very fortunate to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty that provides the opportunity to breath in wonderful fresh air, exercise and relax.

‘It therefore comes as no surprise that celebrating the wild landscape that surrounds us in Fort William and Lochaber is the inspiration behind the Mountain Festival. The mountains, glens, rivers and coastline influence our culture in many ways, whether it is the beauty of the landscape, our engagement with it or the opportunities we find in it.

‘This year, more than ever, we understand the power of the outdoors for our own health and well-being; the therapeutic nature of a short stroll in the outdoors or indeed a quiet outdoor place to sit and reflect; to re-energise. The Fort William Mountain Festival 2021 on-line event has something for everyone with a love for the outdoors.’

The 17th edition of the Fort William Mountain Festival is sponsored by Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, Patagonia, JAHAMA Highland Estates, The University of the Highlands and Islands West Highland College, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce and the John Muir Trust. The Festival also values our many friends and supporters behind the scenes including Nevis Landscape Partnership, OCUK, the Highland Council, the Highland Cinema, Abacus Mountain Guides, Rare Breed Productions, the Highland Bookshop, Lamont Design and many more.

To find out more about the Fort William Mountain Festival 2021 and to buy tickets, go to https://mountainfestival.co.uk.