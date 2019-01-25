Five great places to take your dog for a walk

In Scotland, there’s few things we love more than going for a walk in the fresh air, and seeing our dogs enjoying a romp in the hills.

In the north-east of Scotland we are lucky to have some extraordinarily beautiful places to stretch those energetic legs.

Here, we present five of your favourite dog walking destinations in Aberdeenshire.

Balmedie Beach, Aberdeenshire

Sunrise-chasers and Instagram snappers, Balmedie Beach is a spectacular spot to visit at the crack of dawn. With sweeping sand dunes just five miles outside of Aberdeen, it is a welcome piece of tranquillity for dog walkers. Bounding into the icy North Sea waves? Skidding along in pursuit of a ball? Digging for China in the sand? It is an undeniable doggie paradise.

Hackley Bay, Forvie Sands

Near the village of Collieston, Hackley Bay is a well-hidden beach that is locked in by cliffs and backed by dunes. This is a nice little spot if you need a bit of peace and quiet, and is especially nice when the sun is rising over the cliff’s edge. Admiring the views from up high is a delight, as Meggie the Cirn Terrier demonstrates!

Fraserburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire

Right on the northerly coast of Aberdeenshire is Fraserburgh beach. Although you will need to wrap up warm from the winds, its beautiful blue waters and uninterrupted stretch of flat sands are second to none. With a lovely esplanade along the front, it is a great place for families. The salt marshes and reed beds behind the beach make it a likely spot to find wading birds. Some may even be lucky enough to see a dolphin or two off the coast.

Cruden Bay, Port Erroll

Walks with her owner Fiona on Cruden Bay are one of Meggie’s all-time favourites. A golden crescent of sand, it is set just next to the harbour Port Erroll. Approximately 2.5 kilometres in length, it is not a long walk – there is nevertheless lots to explore. There are some ruins close by where Slains Castle once stood proudly, and is near to the Longhaven Cliff, famed for its pink granite rocks that rise magnificently out of the North Sea.

Tyrebagger, Aberdeen

Another haven near the centre of Aberdeen is the Tyrebagger, and it feels a million miles away from the constant buzz of traffic. Old faithful, Dileas, always had a blast running through the heathery hillsides, never failing to come out triumphantly with a ball in his mouth! A relatively short walk up and down, it is a great place to tire out energetic legs – and there is a great spot for building a dam along the way…

We’re looking for more great spots to take your pooch.

Some of your favourites may be well-known locally, others might be hidden gems.

So, if you know of a great route in the Garioch, a brilliant place in Banff, or a perfect path in Peterhead, we want to know about it.

Take a picture of yourself or your pets as they enjoy a stroll, and send it to us. Your beloved pooch may even feature in our magazine!

If you know of a good route, then contact Scottish Field’s Rosie Morton. Email her at rmorton@scottishfield.co.uk, and she’ll get back in touch with you. Happy snapping!