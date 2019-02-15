Five great places to take your dog for a walk

Wrap up warm and embrace those chilly winter days by taking your pooch to one of our readers’ favourite dog walking spots.

We’ve asked our readers to name some of their top spots to stretch your pooch’s legs, and here’s five great Aberdeenshire walks.

CLACHNABEN

Jim Pirie told us about one of his favourite places to take Maggie for a walk, Geallaig Hill. This is another beautiful snap of the 11-year-old golden Labrador enjoying a climb up Clachnaben.

One of Aberdeenshire’s best known hills, it is a more challenging walk, perfect for burning off those remaining calories from the festive season.

From the top, you can enjoy wonderful views of Deeside and Glen Dye.

Walking time: 3 hours

LINN OF QUOICH

If you’ve done your Duke of Edinburgh Award in Scotland, you’ll likely be familiar with this territory. A tranquil walk along the Linn of Quoich is a spectacular place to take four-legged friends, and you’ll rarely meet other people along the pathways.

Admire the Punch Bowl – where fast waters have carved a bowl in the rocks over the centuries – and further upstream your faithful furry friend will love paddling in the clean fresh water. The circular route makes it a perfect destination for a family afternoon out in the hills.

Walking time: 2.5 hours

BENNACHIE

Introducing Roman – another gorgeous black Labrador who loves getting out for a walk in the north east with owner Rachel Reid. Pictured at one of the most popular walking destinations in Aberdeenshire, Bennachie, Roman looks absolutely delighted with the magnificent view behind. With three peaks to climb, Mither Tap, Oxen Craig and Craigshannoch, there are several paths to take. It’s also a great place for tiring out energetic children.

Walking time: 1-3.5 hours

BALLOCHBUIE, BALLATER

Sometimes, there is nothing better than getting out of town and into the fresh air for a family outing (pooch included). Angus’ owner Heather Allen told us about another of their favourite walks – Ballochbuie Forest. Just a couple of miles before Braemar, there are a selection short walks in this area. If you are looking to extend it a wee bit further, take a trip to the beautiful Falls of Garbh Allt – the perfect picnic spot.

Pictured here with Angus are Heather’s sons, Cameron and Max Allen.

Walking time: 1-2 hours

GARDENSTOWN

Gardenstown is a delightful coastal village just east of Banff which has a pretty harbour and beach to explore.

In high season there are lots of small creel boats scooting about, along with plenty of cafes for a nice cuppa. A coastal path links neighbouring Crovie with Gardenstown which is often a good spot for seeing dolphins in the bay.

Admiring the view here are Moss and Carrie, belonging to Helen Conacher.

Walking time: 1 hour