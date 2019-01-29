Topics reveals for Game and Wildlife Trust conference

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust in Scotland has announced the topics and speakers for its spring conference.

Taking place on Friday 29 March at Perth Racecourse, the keynote address will be given by Edward Mountain, MSP for Highland and Islands and Convener of the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee of the Scottish Parliament.

Titled GAME Scotland 2019, the event will attract an audience of farmers, land managers, policy makers and practitioners on the ground.

Conference topics range from an outline of GWCT research and its importance to game and wildlife management; implications of the ongoing Grouse Moor Management Review; innovative research and advice on conservation cropping; latest legislation on humane trapping standards; wise and fresh strategies for the handling and marketing of shot game; managing reared gamebirds with reduced reliance on antibiotics; and the challenges of adaptive management licences.

Current sponsors of the event are Bidwells, Game & Country Ltd and Thorntons Law LLP.

Speakers include GWCT advisory, research and policy staff, St David’s Gamebird Services, Scottish Land & Estates, Kings Seeds and the British Game Alliance.

Hugo Straker, senior advisor for the GWCT and event organiser said: ‘Ensuring that those who invest in and practice game conservation are well briefed on the legal requirements and best practice knowledge that frame their activities is vital for continuing investment in such beneficial activity.

‘We are delighted to offer such a diverse programme that should raise awareness amongst a range of land management interests throughout Scotland.’

For more information, timings, costs and to book places see www.gwct.org.uk/gamescotland2019.