Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags are sharp shooters

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags blasted off their autumn schedule of events with a fantastic day at the iconic Gleneagles shooting school.

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags is the country’s foremost ladies shooting club, holding events mainly around the north east of the country.

Mhairi Morriss is the owner of Jomm Events and founder of the club.

She explained: ‘We are unique in that our shooting events are normally hosted at stunning exclusive venues and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate, but it was only fitting that we made an exception for the fantastic Gleneagles shooting school.’

The sun shone from the brightest of blue skies and the glorious purple heather made the most stunning back drop for the thirty-two ladies who enjoyed a morning of clay shooting under instruction followed by lunch.

Ladies were grouped by their ability, those who had never held a gun before were given the easier targets with the more experienced ladies facing more challenging ones.

The sound of cheers, applause and laughter could soon be heard throughout the shooting school.

Mhairi was delighted with how their inaugural event at Gleneagles had gone.

She said: ‘The ladies all had a wonderful day. Some fantastic scores, Lynnette Ross and Barbara Marshal were joint high guns in the experienced group with a very impressive scores of 41/50.

‘With Kathleen Donald scoring 21/30 for the beginners therefore winning the exquisite BASC pendant necklace. We have a buddy system for ladies who have not been to one of our events before, with 18 new ladies our regular ladies were kept busy.’

The club’s next shoot is on 15 September at a new venue, Mayen House. They are very much looking forward to introducing this new location.

Mhairi added: ‘Mayen House is private residence of one of our Glad Raggers Valerie Cheyne and her family, it is a hidden gem and compliments our unrivalled venues portfolio perfectly.’

Directly after the shooting there is a fashion show in aid of Maggie’s Aberdeen, Glad Rags’ chosen charity for this year. Showcasing their autumn and winter collections are Country Ways and Celebrations of Turriff.’

Then on 6 October, the ladies will enjoy their annual visit to Gordon Castle for their Shooting and Shopping afternoon.

The highlight of the year will be on 3 November, with their fifth birthday celebration shoot at Raemoir House.

Mhairi laughed: ‘Who would have thought five years ago, that our fifth birthday shoot would be our 70th event, with over 1600 places filled at these events, 475 individual ladies having shot with us at 21 amazing exclusive venues – and not forgetting raising nearly £7,000 for charity.

‘There is without a doubt something really special about Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags and I feel very honoured to be part of it. It’s the ladies who make it what it is, they are fabulous and Glad Rags would be nothing without them.’

For more information visit www.gladragsandcartridgebags.com