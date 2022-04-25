Enter the Great Salmon Fly Tie-Off competition

Leading field sports equipment suppliers Farlows are hosting the Great Salmon Fly Tie-Off competition.

As many notable members of the Royal Family were or are fly fishers (The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and even Her Majesty The Queen), Farlows have are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by launching a competition on their social media channels for people to create, tie and name a new salmon fly in commemoration of the event.

The only design rules are that it must incorporate red, white and blue in some way, and be tied on a single hook. Once you’ve tied your pattern, simply post a picture of it with its name on Farlows’ relevant Facebook or Instagram channels.

On Facebook, you can post below their pinned status HERE and simply reply with your photo and fly name in the comments section.

For Instagram, follow @FARLOWSUK and DM them your photo and fly name. You can also post the photo to your own Instagram page, tagging @FARLOWSUK and posting with the hashtag #farlowsjubileesalmonfly.

You can also email your entries in to info@farlows.co.uk

The competition will run until Sunday 8 May. The Farlows team will then pick the top 10 entrants, who will be asked to send in their creations in the post. The winning fly will be judged by Alastair Collett, Official Fly Tyer of the Flyfisher’s Club, in person at Farlows’ store in Pall Mall, London.

Farlows will then arrange for 100 copies of the winning fly pattern to be produced by one of their specialist suppliers and sold in Farlows. 100% of the net sales revenue generated will be donated to The Atlantic Salmon Trust, to help fund their mission to halt the dramatic decline in wild Atlantic salmon stocks and safeguard the future of this iconic species.

Find out the full details HERE.