A relaxing day of fishing for ladies this weekend

A day of fishing, just for ladies, is taking place this weekend.

The ladies fishing day is taking place in Kelso this Saturday, with Anne Woodcock of Fish Pal and Orvis Kelso.

Anne is hosting monthly Saturday ladies events on the River Tweed with Orvis Kelso from November until April.

The day starts at 10am and consists of fly tying and/or casting tuition in the double handed rod until noon.

The afternoon session from 1-2pm is also open to gentleman who would like some help on their casting – single and double handed rods.

Both morning and afternoon casting sessions are going to be using wool and will take place on the grass and on the river bank.

The next event will take place on Saturday, 9 March, at Orvis Kelso.

Book a place via the Orvis Kelso store or email ladiesfishing@gmail.com or call 07540 834852.