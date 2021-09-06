Explore the secrets hidden in Scotland’s landscape

Scotland’s iconic landscapes and rugged coastlines are being celebrated this month as part of the Scottish Geology Festival 2021.

Launched on September 1 and running to October 17, the Scottish Geology Trust and partners will deliver a packed programme of activities from Stranraer to Shetland that will showcase and celebrate Scotland’s geology.

Events range from coastal walks to fossil hunting to online talks and even boat trips. Visitors can explore extinct volcanoes in Edinburgh or the UNESCO Global Geopark in the North West Highlands, find evidence of ancient tropical seas and coral reefs in Fife, and learn how the recent ice age helped shaped our incredible Scottish landscapes.

Melvyn Giles, chair of the Scottish Geology Trust, said: ‘We are delighted that so many organisations and individuals have contributed events to the Scottish Geology Festival, we’ve got an amazing story to tell that about Scotland’s geological past, and the contribution our geology has made to understanding how the planet works.’

For Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, people can attend beach pebble events all around Scotland’s coastline. These events for everyone, will explore the stories hidden in every pebble and show how they can lead us to a more sustainable future.

The range of events and activities have something of interest to all, whether you’re familiar with geology or not. There will be opportunities to get involved and learn about Scotland’s fascinating geology for families, communities, visitors, and those making the most of Scottish staycations.

Paul Bush OBE, director of events for VisitScotland, said: ‘We are delighted to support the Scottish Geology Festival through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund. Scotland’s extraordinary geological heritage will be celebrated through an impressive range of events and activities right across the country, while also shining a light on Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.’

All in-person events will adhere to Scottish Government advice to minimise the spread of Coronavirus. The Scottish Geology Festival is organised by the Scottish Geology Trust.

For details of all festival events, visit www.scottishgeologytrust.org/festival