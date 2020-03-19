Etape Loch Ness rescheduled from April to September

A cycling event around Loch Ness, which raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support, has been delayed.

Caledonian Concepts, organisers of the Etape Loch Ness which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April have announced the postponement of the 2020 event.

The 2020 Etape Loch Ness is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 13 September.

Following consultation with government agencies, emergency services and local community and tourism partners and in line with UK and Scottish Government advise in relation to large scale events, we have taken the decision to postpone the Etape Loch Ness until 13 September.

Malcolm Sutherland, event director, said: ‘Public health and safety is of course our priority and as our event requires road closures and support from the emergency services we believe this is the best course of action and in the best interests of everyone including our participants, volunteers and our wider local community.’

‘We are understandably very disappointed to have to postpone the Etape Loch Ness as we know the many hours of training and planning that go into taking part in an event like this and that many of you will have raised significant amounts for charity.

‘We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from government agencies, the local authority, the emergency services and our community and tourism partners at this challenging time.

‘We are now full steam ahead with the planning for the new date and look forward to welcoming participants to beautiful Loch Ness in September and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for our official charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.’

Michael Golding, CEO, Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: ‘Postponing the Etape Loch Ness is the right thing to do at this challenging time and we are supportive of our members and tourism colleagues across the region who are facing unprecedented issues.

‘We are pleased that the Etape Loch Ness team have been able to quickly confirm a new date in September, which will fall at the later end of the tourism peak season and hope this will bring a much needed boost to the tourism economy in Inverness, Loch Ness and beyond.’

Every participant with a place in the 2020 Etape Loch Ness will be able to use their place in the rescheduled event on 13 September 2020 and all participants have been emailed today.

For further details visit https://www.etapelochness.com/