Tickets now on sale to see leading showjumpers

Scottish Field readers have the chance to see two leading showjumpers and horsemen at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre next month.

On 19 March, Mrs Breen’s Boys will see a Trevor and Shane Breen demonstration, hosted by Balcormo Stud and Scottish Field’s sister title EQY.

It will take place at Balcormo Stud Farm in Leven, Fife. It was established in 1970 by Dugald and Jacky Low-Mitchell, and is renowned for breeding and producing top quality sports horses for all disciplines.

Brothers Shane and Trevor Breen are Irish born and bred, but are now based in England and are world-reknowned for their love of horses and showjumping. They will be telling of their tactics, methods and secrets.

A spokesman said: ‘Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see two top showjumpers and horsemen in action at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre on 19 March 2019.’

Doors open at 6.30pm with the demonstration starting at 7pm. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase at the venue.

Tickets are priced £30 and can be booked via Total Tickets or alternatively through Balcormo Stud by emailing s.lowmitchell@btinternet.com.

Click HERE to see the Facebook page which has been created for the event.