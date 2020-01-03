Stallion event will take place next month

British Breeding has announced its third Stallion Event, which will take place at Addington Equestrian Centre, Buckinghamshire next month.

On Saturday, 8 February, London Olympic showjumping gold medallist stallion Big Star will return to the event, alongside a host of top stallions from high profile studs, including Catherston, Caunton Manor, Future Sport Horses, New Priory, Stallions AI and West Kington.

The British Breeding Stallion Event, sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds and in association with Competition Stallions, is a highly popular show, allowing vistors to see some of the best sport horse and pony stallions standing within the UK. Stallions will be showcased in the main arena under saddle, in dressage, eventing and showjumping disciplines.

Offering a vibrant mix of established household names alongside up-and-coming talent, the show also boasts a busy trade stand area to make a perfect day out for anyone considering breeding, or just to admire the equine talent.

Products, services and studbooks will be represented in the trade stand area and visitors will have the opportunity to get up to date with the latest news and activities offered by British Breeding to support British breeders.

A favourite amongst both stallion owners and show visitors alike is the ability to ‘meet’ the stallions in their stabling area. This opportunity to view in such close-quarters allows visitors time to assess the horses’ conformations in a relaxed atmosphere, whilst also having the opportunity to talk directly to the stallion owners, trainers and riders, giving all a chance to really get to know one another.

With a large number of the top stallions standing in the UK expected to be on show, this marks an important event for mare owners, riders and spectators. Several stallions will be shown with their some of their progeny, giving an invaluable insight into future generations.

Stallion bookings are now being taken on a first come, first served basis. For those interested in trade stands, limited space is available within the arena, with two spaces also available outside near to the stabling area.

Should you wish to bring your stallion or book a trade stand, please contact jane@horseit.com. The deadline for all stallion and tradestand bookings is Sunday 5th January. A waiting list will be held for those bookings taken at a later date.

For further information and to book tickets, visit https://british-breeding.com/stallion-event