Stallion event rearranged after equine flu outbreak

British Breeding have confirmed that the Stallion Event will go ahead next week.

Taking place on 16 March at Addington Equestrian Centre, Bucks, it will take place with the implementation of strict biosecurity measures.

The British Breeding Stallion Event, sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds and organised by Breeding Partnership Ltd in association with Competition Stallions, was postponed from the original date in February due to the outbreak of equine flu.

The organisers have been closely monitoring the situation and have taken the advice of leading veterinary advisers at the Animal Health Trust in order to minimise the risk of transmitting the disease, and also have the support of the CEOs of British Eventing, British Dressage and British Showjumping.

Organiser Jane Marson said: ‘The health and wellbeing of the stallions are our primary concern and having consulted with the stallion owners their universal response has been to continue. We are therefore implementing rigorous biosecurity for both stallions and visitors that will be strictly enforced at the event, and will continue to monitor the situation.’

Iain Graham, CEO of British Showjumping, said: ‘This is an important event for the breeders of our future competition horses and it is important that it goes ahead with the appropriate precautions. The event has our full support.’

As well as requiring all the stallions to have been vaccinated within the last six months, and not within seven days of the event, they will also be asked to check their horses’ health status before leaving home and passports will be checked on arrival.

Jane explained: ‘All visitors attending the show are being advised to wear clean clothes and footwear that have not come into contact with horses outside of the Stallion Event, to minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

‘This will be particularly important when entering the stabling area, where visitors will be asked to use the hand sanitisers and disinfectant matting provided. Not only will this help protect the stallions, but also visitors’ horses at home.’

Whilst full biosecurity procedures will be in place, the British Breeding essence of the show is still very much present. With over 80 of the top stallions standing in the UK on show, it is an important event for mare owners, riders and spectators.

Stallions include established household names such as Arko III, Cello III VDL, Britannia’s Mail and Woodlander Double Bubble, alongside up-and-coming talent Timolin, Tomatillo (Tamarillo’s genetic double), Welton Double Cracker, Tajraasi, Sir Shutterfly and Branduardi, as well as stallions from Future Sport Horses, Brendon Stud, Catherston Stud and Woodlander Stud.

Some stallions will be shown with their some of their progeny, giving an invaluable insight.

Products, services and studbooks will be represented in the trade stand area and visitors will have the opportunity to get up to date with the latest news and activities offered by British Breeding to support British breeders.

For stallion owners, the show embodies the perfect setting and non-competitive atmosphere in which to show a young horse.

Claire Hester, breeder and manager of dressage stallion, Integro,added: ‘The Stallion Event presents a very good showcase for young stallions and gives a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see the stallions in close quarters. The ability to meet the stallions within the stabling areas means people can see their conformation in a relaxed atmosphere, whilst also having the opportunity to talk directly to the stallion owners, trainers and riders. My main aim for attending the Show is to promote British Breeding as much as possible.’

For breeder Shirley Light of Brendon Stud, who will this year be bringing a number of show jumping stallions including Fabrice Van Overis and Noble Warrior, access to the stallions in the stable area and warm-up rings allows visitors to see horses in a more natural and relaxed manner.

She said: ‘It’s vitally important to meet the stallions in person so that you are able to witness their temperaments and stamps. The ability to watch them in warm up areas, rather than just seeing them perform in the ring is also important, as you can gauge how that stallion moves outside of a show ring environment.’

Preferential rates for pre-booked general admission tickets as well as VIP packages are available to buy at https://british-breeding.com/stallion-event/2019-stallion-event or pay at the door admission.