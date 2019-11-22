Stables success for Mains of Taymouth Country Estate

The Stables at Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course, Kenmore is celebrating picking up an award from the recent Perthshire Business Awards.

Home to around twenty six horses and ponies, the Stables was named Best Sports & Recreation Business in the popular awards scheme.

Along with customers voting for their favourite businesses, a panel of judges make the final decisions on who will win the various categories.

Run by Kerry Orr and her team, the Stables offers pony trekking and hacking to both locals and visitors, and is well used by guests staying in the cottages, holiday homes and apartments on the Mains of Taymouth estate.

An Olympic specification arena can be used for training, and the business also runs a pony club where Stable Management is taught to the many local youngsters who attend.

Kerry said: ‘We are delighted to have picked up this award. My team is very hard working and committed, and they have enabled me to make the Mains of Taymouth Stables what it is today – a very popular and welcome addition to the Mains of Taymouth Estate, and a valuable community resource.

‘Awards where our customers can vote for us are always the most treasured. We really appreciate their support in first nominating us for this award, and it was wonderful to know that the Judges then choose us for the prize.’

Robin Menzies, managing director of the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate said: ‘We are all thrilled for Kerry. It’s given the whole estate a huge boost. The Stables is home to professional tuition, and some beautiful horses and ponies who definitely enjoy our amazing scenery to the max.’

The business now goes through to the Grand Final in May 2020 in Glasgow.

For further details visit www.taymouth.co.uk.