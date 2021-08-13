Olympic gold medal winners coming to Blair Castle

Weekend tickets are now on sale for Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2021.

Running from 26-29 August, high calibre entries have been flooding in for the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, whilst the Organisers have just received confirmation of permission to increase visitor numbers, allowing for 12,000 spectators on both the Saturday and the Sunday.

Recently back from the Tokyo Olympics, team gold medal winners Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen bring seven and four rides respectively, while travelling reserve and reigning World Champion, Ros Canter, has four horses running.

Assistant director Nicky Townshend said: ‘We have been working hard to gain approval for an increase in spectator numbers for some time. To finally hear that this application has been approved is fantastic news and bodes well for a truly exciting weekend of sport which can be enjoyed by more people than we felt might be possible this time last week.’

As well as the various equestrian competitions, which also include showing and show jumping, visitors to the horse trials can enjoy excellent shopping opportunities within the newly created ‘Heart of the Highlands’ area, supported by local, independent retailers.

A feast of new catering options will also be on-site, with a variety of cuisine like never before. Blair Castle are also host to VIP Afternoon Teas on Thursday and Friday, which include private parking, a castle tour and a single day ticket to the horse trials.

For those seeking a decadent evening dinner to conclude their experience, The Tullibardine Restaurant is providing two or three course menus accompanied by a well-stocked bar. On Friday evening Persie Gin are also offering their annual ticket only Charity Gin Tasting in support of the event’s official charity, The Sandpiper Trust.

Additional season and weekend tickets are now available, plus single day tickets for both Saturday and Sunday, with some availability for Thursday and Friday. Parking must also be purchased separately to an entry ticket.

There is no more capacity in either the campsite or the members marquee. Tickets can be purchased through the website.