Mozolowski & Murray saddle up for Blair Castle

Mozolowski & Murray will be sponsors of this year’s Blair Castle International Horse Trials and Country Fair, in their 30th anniversary event with international status.

Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials is set in the stunning Perthshire countryside within the grounds of Blair Castle, home to the Atholl family for seven centuries, steeped in rich history dating back to the 13th century.

The four-day event, which takes place from 22-25 August 2019 will feature four international eventing classes alongside the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival and will be host to over 45,000 attendees.

Land Rover are welcomed back as title sponsor and Riding for the Disabled are the official charity partner.

Mozolowski & Murray are industry leaders in designing, manufacturing and installing beautifully crafted bespoke glass and timber structures for residential and commercial projects across the whole of Scotland and Northern England.

They are proud to have transformed many equestrian and rural properties over the last 30 years with each traditional and contemporary project crafted from their factory in Kinross.

The company has earned its industry leading reputation through demonstrating a clear commitment to delivering quality products, expert craftsmanship and an unrivalled first-class customer experience.

Director of Mozolowski & Murray, Virginia Murray said: ‘With over 30 years’ experience of transforming homes, businesses and lifestyles, we know how important it is to value and invest in both our new and existing clients.

‘The equestrian market is important to us so by embracing opportunities such as the Blair Castle Horse Trials to engage with such a valued audience, not only helps us align our brand with this sector but demonstrates our investment and commitment to further strengthening this relationship.

‘We are also keen to help promote the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) as this year’s chosen charity. The work it does to enrich the lives of people with disabilities through horse riding and carriage driving has touched a number of families across our organisation who have children with special needs.

‘Each family has experienced first-hand the sheer joy and invaluable therapeutic benefits the horses bring to children and young adults with a range of needs.

‘The entire team at Mozolowski & Murray is thrilled to see the RDA taking centre stage at such a well-attended event and we are all extremely proud to be part of such a prestigious occasion that offers something for everyone to enjoy.’