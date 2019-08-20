Blair Castle horse trials all ready to begin this week

There’s just a couple of days to go until the acclaimed annual Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials – now in its 30th year.

The team at Blair Castle is gearing up for Scotland’s premier equestrian event, which runnings from 22–25 August.

Over the four day period, an estimated 45,000 people will make their way from across the globe to the beautiful location in Perthshire to enjoy top international and Scottish competitors with some 1,600 horses competing.

The news that the British Open Champions, the hugely popular Ben Hobday and Shadow Man ll, are confirmed to attend and contest the top level class – the CC14 event – has heightened the excitement even further.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Blair Castle, attendees will be able to watch a number of events take place throughout each of the four days. These include the international event classes, the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival, British Showjumping, the exciting Cross Country, Highland Pony Show, British Show Jumping and Pony Club Mounted Games.

Providing action-packed days out, the event is even wider than the fabulous horses and their famous riders with something for everyone in the family. There is the popular country fair, lots of entertainment for children of all ages and those aged twelve and under receive free admission.

In addition to the food hall, Blair is renowned for its shopping and during the horse trials, over 220 trade stands will offer something for all tastes and budgets, from fine art to fudge, jewellery to gin. Persie Gin is the drinks sponsor this year and its gins will be available for sampling. Proceeds for the charity gin tasting evening on the Friday evening will be given to Riding for the Disabled Scotland, this year’s chosen charity.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing from Atholl Estates said: ‘The Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials is one of the most exciting times of the year for us. The castle is the perfect backdrop for the event and this year we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the horse trials taking place here.

‘Once again, we look forward to welcoming both participants and visitors to the estate and wish everyone who is taking part the best of luck.’

Nicky Townshend, assistant director of the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, said: ‘The Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials is a key fixture in our annual calendar of events, helping drive Scotland’s visitor economy by attracting equestrian fans from across the world to our shores.

‘With Blair Castle providing the perfect stage for Scotland’s biggest equestrian event, the packed programme of events and activities alongside the trials makes for a great day out.’

Tickets for the event are available to pre-purchase online and start from just £12. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day. For more information on the event, or to book a ticket, visit www.blairhorsetrails.co.uk.