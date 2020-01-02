Entries on the rise for Scots city’s half marathon

The Inverness Half Marathon, the first half marathon of 2020, looks set to benefit from a growing trend to get mentally fit.

Taking place on 8 March, Inverness Half Marathon has seen a 74% increase in entries between 2011 and 2019. The event also includes a 5K, in which entries have increased by a third in the same period. Entry to both races sold out early in 2018 and 2019.

In recent years, motivators for running have shifted from being achievement-based to psychologically focussed, according to The State of Running 2019 report produced by RunRepeat.com and the IAAF.

According to the report, running has grown by 57% over the last 10 years, with maintaining or enhancing self-esteem, life meaning and coping with negative emotions being the top motives for running and participating in running events.

Reflecting this motivation shift, Inverness Half Marathon has selected SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) as one of its official charity partners, alongside Alzheimer Scotland, The Archie Foundation, Highland Hospice and Marie Curie.

Islay Rackham, community fundraiser at SAMH, said: ‘We’re delighted to be an official charity partner for the Inverness Half Marathon in 2020, and hope to see lots of people signing up as part of Team SAMH. Your fundraising will help us to raise awareness, promote good mental health, and support people in Scotland affected by mental health problems.’

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, said: ‘EventScotland is delighted to be supporting the Inverness Half Marathon through our Beacon Events Programme. With the growth in popularity of wellness tourism, the half marathon is a great example of an event that will help to deliver real health and social benefits both locally and nationally.

‘Scotland is the perfect stage for running events, and I’m sure that participants will enjoy the stunning scenery and all that Inverness and the Highlands have to offer, while raising funds for some very worthy causes in the process.’

Malcolm Sutherland, director of Inverness Half Marathon, added: ‘As we enter 2020, it’s great to see so many people sign up for Inverness Half Marathon. Whether running helps people to get mentally fit or they are doing the Half Marathon for other reasons, the course is an ideal way to get set up for the year.

‘Not only are many participants supporting charities such as SAMH but it is the perfect spring-time challenge as they work towards other races. The route, which takes in many of the Highland capital’s landmarks, also has great PB potential – if you’re not distracted by the beautiful scenery!

‘We’d encourage anyone interested in taking on the challenge to sign up and look forward to giving runners a warm Highland welcome in March.’

Entry for the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon and 5K closes on 18 February, subject to race capacity. Full details and entry can be found at: www.invernesshalfmarathon.co.uk/