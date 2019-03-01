Enjoy a walk in the great outdoors with your dog

Us Scots love our four-legged friends. There’s nothing quite like going out for a walk in the fresh air, and seeing our dogs enjoying a romp in the hills.

In the north-east of Scotland we are lucky to have some extraordinarily beautiful places to stretch those energetic legs. Here at Scottish Field, we want to celebrate your favourite dog walking destinations in Aberdeenshire.

BALMORAL CASTLE AND GARDENS:

Balmoral Castle’s grounds and gardens are open to the public on a daily basis during the summer months that the Royals are not in residence. From 1 April until 31 July 2019, walkers will be able to stroll around the beautifully kept grounds, provided your dog is kept on a lead. Old-faithful Labrador, Dileas, enjoyed a regal afternoon wander in the sunshine, and a spot of lunch at the picnic tables. Surely there’s no better place than where the Queen’s beloved corgis used to walk?

Walking time: 1-2 hours

STONEHAVEN BEACH:

This little town is such a great place to visit at any time of year, but many of us are guilty of sticking to our usual walking spots, despite the fact Stonehaven is just down the road from Aberdeen City! With lots of lovely cafes, ice cream shops and places to stop for fish and chips (the fish having been pulled from the sea just hours before), Stonehaven Beach is a lovely location for an afternoon out with the family. Pictured here are Molly and Lucy on another adventure with mum, Claire McInnes.

Walking time: 1-1.5 hours

PORTKNOCKIE:

Moss and Carrie are all smiles when their owner Helen Conacher takes them to the coastal village Portknockie. There is a nice circular route that links neighbouring Cullen with Portknockie which takes in some breathtaking cliff scenery, then returns back along an old railway line. Throughout the year there is plenty of wildlife to enjoy along the way, whether it’s the yellowhammers and skylarks, or the resident seabirds on the rocks.

Walking time: 2-2.5 hours

BALMEDIE COUNTRY PARK:

It’s a popular place with the pooches of Aberdeen – Ollie the Golden Retriever certainly agrees and is pictured here smiling away in the north east sunshine while on a walk with his owner Greg Reid. Blessed with miles of sandy beach, the grounds at Balmedie have won a number of awards, including a Green Coast Award.

Walking time: 1-2 hours

We’re always on the looking for new places to highlight. So, if you know of a great route in the Garioch, a brilliant place in Banff, or a perfect path in Peterhead, we want to know about it.

Take a picture of yourself or your pets as they enjoy a stroll, and send it to us. Your beloved pooch may even feature in our magazine!

If you know of a good route, then contact Scottish Field’s Rosie Morton. Email her at rmorton@scottishfield.co.uk, and she’ll get back in touch with you. Happy snapping!