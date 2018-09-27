Do you know a great place to walk your dog?

We all love out four-legged friends, especially when we have the chance to take them out for a bracing walk.

Our dogs enjoy a bracing walk and charging about in the fresh air, and a stretch of the legs is good for we humans too!

Scottish Field is looking to find some of the best dog walking areas in the north-east of Scotland, which may be well-known locally, but not so much outside of the community.

So, if you know of a great route in the Garioch, a brilliant place in Banff, or a perfect path in Peterhead, we want to know about it.

Take a picture of yourself or your pets as they enjoy a stroll, and get in touch with us, telling us where the best place to park is, and what makes the route or place so special.

If you know of a good route, then contact Scottish Field’s Rosie Morton. Email her rmorton@Scottishfield.co.uk, and she’ll get back in touch with you.