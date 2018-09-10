Diverse business is the aim of this award

Scottish businesses that move with the times and branch out into new areas are being sought.

Nominations are wanted for the 2019 Scottish Rural Awards, to honour the great and the good of Scotland’s businesses which are based in the countryside.

Today we focus on the business diversification award.

Key to thriving in a rural business is the ability to transform, re-focus or even change direction to keep up with the times and ahead of the competition.

The Business Diversification category is specifically aimed at rural businesses which have altered their strategy and adapted to the pressures in their industry – not only to thrive, but to succeed, to the benefit of the wider community.

This category is open to all rural businesses who have found success by diversifying, expanding or transforming their business model and/or products.

The judges will look for evidence that a business has changed its direction or primary focus to stay ahead of the competition. They will be asking the following: How has the nominee thought outside the box? How has the nominee dealt with pressures and hurdles in business?

The overall winner of the 2018 Business Diversification category was Ayrshire-based Craighead Farm, who diversified into Craighead Country Nursery School in 2016.

Their innovative thinking and rapid growth was highly praised by the judges, securing them the win, by encouraging more children into the great outdoors, while keeping the traditions of the countryside alive.

Ledard Farm, in Kionlochard, is a farming enterprise which landed the runner-up spot, with the judges praising the farm’s growth.

Ledard Farm is a sheep farm in the Trossachs which decided to diversify in 2001 beyond stock farming as a result of foot and mouth. They now provide facilities for outdoor activities: clay pigeon shooting, sheepdog displays, fishing, waterborne events and corporate hospitality facilities for lunches, dinners and ceilidhs.

Arden-based Luss Estates received a highly commended award.

Click HERE for more details on how to nominate.