Chefs to cook up a treat at the Royal Highland Showcase

Renowned Scottish chefs will be showing off their skills as part of the Royal Highland Showcase in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland next week.

The virtual cookery demonstrations will be featured as part of the hybrid event, which takes place from 14-20 June. With livestock classes livestreamed from the Ingliston Showground throughout the week, films of the chefs demonstrating their signature dishes will be available as part of the on-demand content for viewers to watch for free.

Each chef will demonstrate two dishes. Neil Forbes of Café St Honore in Edinburgh is preparing North Ronaldsay mutton with herb crumb and petit pois à la Française and breast of wild wood pigeon with salt baked beetroot, bacon, and celeriac. Neil is one of Scotland’s most passionate chefs, describing cooking as an ‘emotional experience that uses all the senses’.

Paul Newman of Thyme Bistro at Errichel in Perthshire cooks his own rare breed black pork fillet with tabbouleh salad and new season rhubarb and vanilla jam, with his dishes inspired by Moroccan cuisine. Together with his wife Becky, Scottish Menu Awards’ Chef of the Year Paul runs the luxury accommodation, restaurant and farm shop at Errichel, alongside their own rare breeds farm, which supplies their menus and shop.

Craig Wilson, a.k.a the Kilted Chef, of Eat on the Green in Aberdeenshire gets innovative with Scotch Aberdeen Angus beef tacos made with Aberdeen butteries, followed by pink peppered strawberry and basil kebabs with rhubarb and gin meringues for dessert. Passionate about using local produce, Craig was one of the youngest chefs to achieve 2 AA rosettes for his culinary skills.

Billy Hamilton, director of Buccleuch Arms in the Scottish Borders, along with his head chef Gareth Gilder, will put on a delicious double act, serving up their house burger with smoked cheese and beef barbacoa tacos with smoked tomato pico relish. They will also demonstrate how to butcher a whole roe deer, before preparing carpaccio of venison loin with olive oil, balsamic, darling blue cheese, hazelnuts and marinaded venison bullet steak with asparagus, Jersey Royals, wild garlic pesto on the barbeque.

Wendy Barrie, Cookery Theatre co-ordinator at the Showcase, added: ‘I guarantee, whatever your cooking skills, you will learn tips from these experts and be highly entertained along the way. Their year-round support of Scottish produce is absolute and their loyalty to the Royal Highland over the years outstanding.

‘By sharing their recipes, there’s no excuse for you not to be inspired and enjoy a feast. Cook along at home or simply sit back and enjoy the delicious demonstrations by some of Scotland’s top chefs from the comfort of your sofa!’

Viewers can watch all of the action from the Royal Highland Showcase for free from 14-20 June at www.royalhighlandshowcase.org.

Find our more about the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland at www.rhass.org.uk.