Charity moonlight swim taking place at Loch Lomond

Outdoor swimming enthusiasts are being invited to take part in Full Moon Swim at Loch Lomond in celebration of the new season and to support a charity.

Organised by outdoor swimming experts, Inchbaggers, the swim will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at 8pm at Luss, meeting in the car park outside the former visitors’ centre.

The event, which costs £10 plus a donation to Loch Lomond Boat Rescue, is open to swimmers who can comfortably swim 250m. Safety kayaks will be available to support swimmers.

Chris Sifleet founder of Inchbaggers said: ‘September traditionally marks the end of the summer outdoor swim season as the colder weather starts to kick in and with a harvest moon planned it seemed a good excuse to organise a gathering.

‘Whilst safety is always our utmost concern it’s a great opportunity for people to try a night swim in safety and raise money for a very vital local community service. The Loch Lomond Boat Rescue do a tremendous job especially in this last year as more of us have taken to the outdoors.’

Participating swimmers must wear a tow float with a torch within it or a bright light attached and can register for the swim by contacting chris@inchbaggersislandswims.co.uk.

With over 42 years’ experience as an open water swimmer, Chris Sifleet is Scotland’s most experienced coach and the founder of Inchbaggers who provide organised swims to some of Loch Lomond’s islands.

Different challenges are available for beginners, improvers and experienced open water swimmers and at the end of each island swim participants are presented with a medal. Open water swimming classes are also held every Sunday morning at 10am at The Cruin in Luss with swims graded according to ability.

Further information is available from inchbaggersislandswims.co.uk