Budding racehorse owners can join the Tartan Crowd

A new scheme has been launched in Scotland aiming to train horses to compete at the Scottish Grand National and Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh.

The Crowd Racing Tartan Crowd will provide members with exclusive ownership opportunities including stable visits, a share of prize money earned by the horses, social events at Perth Racecourse, and the opportunity to access owners’ and trainers’ facilities when the horses are in action.

Craig McKenna, managing partner at Crowd Racing, said: ‘Scottish horse racing has a deep and proud history, and Crowd Racing is aiming to sculpt our place in that illustrious story with the launch of The Tartan Crowd.

‘Owning a racehorse can be one of the most exciting pastimes, providing the feeling of being at close quarters with horses, experiencing the highs and lows of race days, behind the scenes activity usually out of reach, and becoming an integral part of the team.’

The winner of last year’s Scottish Grand National cost just £10,000, and the beauty of purchasing horses aimed at such high-profile meets is that there are a lot of opportunities for them to compete at prestigious racecourses while on the journey.

The two racehorses owned by The Tartan Crowd will be trained by Lucy Normile, who is based just outside Perth in the village of Duncrievie.

Normile has a vast knowledge of Scottish racing and has proved that she can deliver excellent results, with one in every three horses she has trained over the past five seasons winning a race.

Lucy said: ‘Horse racing has always generated great interest throughout Scotland and we are delighted to be working with Crowd Racing to launch The Tartan Crowd.

‘Crowd Racing provides a great community for its owners and we look forward to meeting everyone involved with The Tartan Crowd and experiencing the thrills of owning and training a racehorse with them.

‘The access that members will receive is unrivalled elsewhere and shared ownership provides an incredibly rewarding experience for everyone involved.’

Crowd Racing has also launched the London Knight Crowd today, which will train horses aimed at well-respected races at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Crowd Racing offers racehorse ownership opportunities in the UK and Europe, via its ‘Crowds’. Several high-profile jockeys have ridden horses owned by the Crowd Racing Partnership including Tom Scudamore, James Doyle, Adam Kirby, Dougie Costello, Joe Fanning, and Noel Fehily.

Packages start from just £250, providing an affordable route into racehorse ownership and a chance to create friendships with a community of like-minded individuals.