Buccleuch Borders Estate gifts lands to community trust

An agreement for a transfer of land to the community has been reached between Buccleuch and a community trust in the Borders.

The land, which has been gifted by Buccleuch’s Borders Estate to Newcastleton and District Community Trust encompasses a range of amenity sites in the village.

The agreement has been described as an ‘historic’ moment by the Newcastleton and District Community Trust.

The land involved includes Polysport – a multisport pitch and fitness gym – a golf course and The Holm show fields.

These sites have already been under long-term use by the community, formal transfer of ownership allows the Trust to find increased community uses for the land and look at potential improvements of the facilities. In addition a mast site has been included to provide the community with an income. Buccleuch said it was delighted to enable the community’s plans to utilise the land.

The agreement comes as Buccleuch continues negotiations for the sale of substantial areas of land to community groups, including Langholm Moor. Newcastleton & District Community Trust is continuing to progress plans for a prospective purchase of land in the south of Scotland, with their application being submitted to the Scottish Land Fund and a decision due in May.

Edward Morris, estate manager, Borders Estate, said: ‘We are delighted to see this transfer of land taking place and we wish the community trust every success.

‘We have been in discussions for some time with groups around Newcastleton and Langholm regarding their aspirations for the local area and we are committed to helping community groups realise their aspirations where we can.’

Barbara Elborn, secretary of Newcastleton and District Community Trust, said: ‘This is a delightful and historic moment for local people. We have had very constructive discussions with Buccleuch about land use and ownership in the area and we look forward to progressing our plans. We thank them and the Scottish Land Fund for their help and support to enable the community to move forward with its development plans.’