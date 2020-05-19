Attack of the aliens

People are being urged to get involved in a new lockdown assault on invasive non-native species – whether that’s flora such as Japanese knotweed or fauna such as non-native plant species and American mink – from the comfort of their own homes.

The Scottish Invasive Species Initiative has launched Alien Detectives – a fun and educational online resource to help the young, and not so young, learn more about alien – or non-native – invasive species.

Originally designed as a school education pack, the huge array of activities now includes a wide range of fun games and activities that anyone can enjoy at home, in the garden or on local walks during lockdown.

Alien Detectives includes crafts, quizzes, worksheets, presentations and puzzles all themed around invasive species and the river environment. Although primarily aimed at young people, anyone with an interest in the environment or invasive species can enjoy them too.

For more information see www.invasivespecies.scot/alien-detectives