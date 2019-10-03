A harvest weekend awaits at Museum of Rural Life

Bannock-making, beekeeping and candle-making are just some of the activities lined up this weekend.

They will be taking place at the National Museum of Rural Life’s Harvest Weekend at Kittochside, East Kilbride, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October.

This tribute to the country’s crop-gathering season includes the chance to cook a traditional bannock and to learn about Scotland’s native cereal crops.

The Clyde Area Beekeepers will be on hand to teach visitors about the honey harvest and a Clydesdale logging demonstration will illustrate the importance of this majestic equine giant in Scotland’s agricultural history.

Families can sign up for a morning Foraging Walk to explore the countryside surrounding the Museum and learn about wild edible and medicinal plants or drop in to try herbal potion-making and taste some wild tea in the afternoon. They can also find out about Scotland’s autumn apple harvest and the country’s native apple varieties, see an apple press in action and taste some freshly squeezed apple juice.

Creative craft sessions include the chance to weave a hairst knot (harvest love knot) using straw from this year’s harvest and to make a beeswax candle.

Families can take a short tractor ride to the Museum’s historic working farm, where they can learn about the history of the farm and see animals including Clydesdale horses, Tamworth pigs, prize-winning Ayrshire cows, Aberdeen Angus cattle, Highland Cattle, Scottish Blackface sheep and chickens.

There’s also the chance to explore the modern Museum building with its impressive galleries featuring objects that tell the fascinating story of Scotland’s rural past. Harvest Weekend is part of a free events programme supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Shirley Maciver, general manager, National Museum of Rural Life, said: ‘Our Harvest Weekend is an ideal way for families to enjoy time together and to learn about one of the most important time in the farming calendar.

‘From creative crafts and countryside walks to demonstrations and the chance to taste some of nature’s harvest, the event offers both a great day out and the chance to discover more about our wonderful rural heritage.’

The National Museum of Rural Life is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm. Visit www.nms.ac.uk/rural for details and further information.