Turnberry unveils ‘Suite Solitude’ and other new packages

TRUMP Turnberry has unveiled a range of packages as the Ayrshire hotel and resort prepares to reopen on 15 July.

The range of options will be available to book until the end of the year.

The “Suite Solitude” package features self-contained two bedroom accommodation with private terraces, with in-room breakfast, in-room evening dining, stocked private bar and snacks, and front door private parking.

The “Friends and Family” option includes a stay in one of the resort’s eight-bedroom villas, with a “Turnberry at Home” dinner on the first evening and a meal in the 1906 restaurant on the second, with continental breakfast hampers delivered each day.

Other packages include “Legendary Golf”, “Luxurious Getaway” and “All in at Turnberry”.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “In recent weeks, with the Scottish Government beginning to ease lockdown, we have been able to welcome back members to our legendary golf courses, and it has been wonderful to see the resort come alive once more.

“We cannot wait to welcome our hotel guests back too, but of course their wellbeing is our absolute priority.

“As you would expect from a destination like Turnberry, we are determined to offer outstanding service and experience, while keeping our guests safe and well, and that’s why we’ve created a range of packages that offer different ways to enjoy the best of the resort whilst maintaining peace of mind.

“These packages, alongside rigorous social distancing and hygiene measures will help to make sure that when people visit us they feel relaxed, comfortable and very well looked after.

“Our guests expect nothing less.”

