Time for Tunnocks

By Grant Dickie - 21st April 2020
Thousands of teacakes and caramel wafers were delivered to frontline medical and construction staff at the new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital.

Sir Boyd Tunnock’s daughter Karen and son-in-law Fergus Loudon have delivered thousands of teacakes and caramel wafers to frontline medical and construction staff at the new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, at Glasgow’s SEC Campus.

The 87-year-old owner of one of Scotland’s most iconic companies is isolating at his home near the company’s Uddingston headquarters, which ceased production last month. However, his son-in-law Fergus, who is the company’s sales director, loaded up the bakery’s classic Morris 8 van with 2,500 biscuits as a tea time snack for workers.

Workers at the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital.

Tagged

Related Posts

Culture

Glasgow online

Glasgow International has announced details of a new, digital programme in place of the 2020 festival, which has been postponed until 2021. Read More