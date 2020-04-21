Time for Tunnocks

Sir Boyd Tunnock’s daughter Karen and son-in-law Fergus Loudon have delivered thousands of teacakes and caramel wafers to frontline medical and construction staff at the new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, at Glasgow’s SEC Campus.

The 87-year-old owner of one of Scotland’s most iconic companies is isolating at his home near the company’s Uddingston headquarters, which ceased production last month. However, his son-in-law Fergus, who is the company’s sales director, loaded up the bakery’s classic Morris 8 van with 2,500 biscuits as a tea time snack for workers.