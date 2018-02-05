Royal patron officially confirmed for Scottish society’s 200th birthday

Posted on

A Scottish society which marks its bicentenary in 2020 has been given Royal approval.

The Royal Celtic Society has announced that HRH the Princess Royal is to be the Society’s Patron for its 200th anniversary year in 2020.

Founded in 1820 by Sir Walter Scott and a group of prominent Highland gentlemen, the Society will shortly celebrate 200 years of commitment to protecting and promoting the language, literature, music and culture of Scotland.

The Royal Celtic Society holds regular events for members, awards medals for excellence in music and literature and sponsors a wide range of organisations dedicated to the traditions, language and arts of the Highlands and Islands.

The Royal Celtic Society’s President, Lucilla, Lady Noble, said: ‘We feel honoured and are privileged that Her Royal Highness is giving her support to the Royal Celtic Society in the historic landmark year of its 200th Anniversary.

‘The high regard in which the Princess Royal is held in Scotland as well as her many activities here, will greatly help in furthering our charitable aims and objectives.’

The Royal Celtic Society was in the vanguard of the Highland renaissance that began in the early 19th century and its role in promoting the language, literature, tradition and culture of the Highlands and Islands was recognised with the grant of a Royal Charter by Queen Victoria.

It is as important today as it was then to preserve the history, language and arts of the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

The Royal Celtic Society’s members are people with a passionate commitment to that end.

The society achieves that objective by awarding prizes for excellence in the arts and through a programme of annual and one-off grants to Highland games, music festivals, piping and clarsach groups, folk museums, educational projects including Gaelic playgroups, and literary projects.

