Path is finally on track after 13-year wait

A four mile bike-friendly link connecting two Scottish villages is ‘within touching distance’, according to campaigners.

Community activists have fought for 13 years for a safe route between Gullane and Drem in East Lothian that separates cyclists and walkers from a dangerous main road and now a landowner has offered land for the final mile-long section to Drem with the East Lothian council hiring consultants to prepare a feasibility study and design options.

Path campaign spokesperson Iain V Monk said: ‘We are within touching distance of securing a safe link connecting Gullane and Drem. This will be a fantastic asset for East Lothian and we have overwhelming support throughout the community/’

Campaigners, house building giant CALA Homes, the council and the partners of West Fenton Farm are discussing options for the remaining three miles to Gullane, which may include reduced speed limits, traffic calming measures and an off-road path.