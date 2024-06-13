Laings officially opens its doors to new flagship store in Glasgow

Sponsored Content | Luxury family jeweller, Laings, has opened a new flagship store on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

The iconic B-listed building, Rowan House, has undergone a full transformation following a £5 million investment by Laings.

The fully furnished showroom, which covers more than 7,000sqft across two floors of retail space, brings an elevated luxury retail experience to the city.

The ground floor is dedicated to luxury watch brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe and TAG Heuer, along with Laings’ pre-owned range.

It will feature a photographic timeline reflecting each of the six generations of Laings who have successfully built, expanded and evolved the business across the UK, since it was established in 1840.

The first floor is home to a Rolex library and lounge where the brand’s heritage can be explored, along with a Rolex VIP room for those special and private moments.

The first floor is devoted to Laings’ own extensive jewellery offering, with an area showcasing the bespoke Family Collection, inspired by – and dedicated to – the women of the Laing family.

Along with the Hero of Bespoke collection, a dedicated services area and private client consultation rooms.

An intimate space, created for exclusive events, product showcases and private client meetings, is also housed on the first floor.

The space, created in collaboration with a local interior designer, features wallpaper from Glasgow’s infamous Timorous Beasties and is complete with dark wood parquet flooring, a large dining table, sideboard and bar.

With the top four floors home to Laings HQ, the building includes the newly opened Laings Service Centre, accommodating 20 skilled watchmakers, technicians, polishers, and quality control technicians. There is also a Rolex Authorised Service Centre.

As the family-owned jeweller bids farewell to its home of over 50 years in Argyll Arcade, all staff have experienced a smooth transition to their new location. A further four roles have been created through the move, bringing the total showroom staff to 30.

Joe Walsh, CEO of Laings, said: ‘Today represents a momentous occasion for Laings – as a family as well as a business.

‘We are beyond proud to open our new flagship store in the heart of the city where our journey began. This opening marks the next significant step in that journey, as we ensure top quality service and client experiences are delivered throughout all our UK locations.

‘We are determined to play our part in revitalising the high street through our continued commitment to offering exceptional quality and choice, as well as protecting and enhancing the skills, craftsmanship and expertise that comes with working in our extraordinary industry. We look forward to welcoming existing and new clients through our doors.’

For more information about Laings, visit www.LaingsUK.com.

