Laings celebrates ‘the beauty of the everyday’

LUXURY jeweller Laings is encouraging its customers to enjoy “the beauty of the everyday” with its winter campaign.

Walks in nature, window daydreams, and evenings spent together are all being celebrated by the company.

This winter’s campaign features diamond jewellery and classic wristwatches.

Sally Alobaidi, head of marketing at Laings, said: “Our appreciation for the joy found in the everyday became so much more paramount last year, and is something that should be celebrated.

“Diamonds symbolise this joy, reminding you of precious moments, and becoming part of your day-to-day.”

She added: “Sometimes the simple, timeless and classic diamond jewellery pieces that we wear all the time are our most prized.

“They add a hint of magic to each day, and this season we wanted to celebrate the unspoken moments that they become a part of.”

