Glasgow Citizens Theatre’s 50p offer is just the ticket

Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre is kicking off 2018 by offering bargain hungry fans the chance to snap up 50p tickets for the company’s production of Rona Munro’s modern classic, Bold Girls.

From 10am on Saturday, 20 January, 100 tickets for Bold Girls will be available for 50p.

Tickets are available across 10 performances and can only be purchased in person at the theatre. Customers will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets per person which must be paid for in cash.

The Box Office opens at 10am – but availability is strictly limited. With the 50p ticket offer increasingly popular with each show, customers are advised to join the queue early to avoid disappointment.

Written by Rona, from Aberdeen, Bold Girls is packed with abrasive humour, and is a story of love, friendship and betrayal, rooted in the working class culture of Belfast. The production runs at the Citizens Theatre from 24 January–10 February.

Bold Girls was first performed in 1991 and confirmed the arrival of a major new voice in Scottish theatre. This production is directed by Richard Baron whose 2012 version of Rona Munro’s Iron was described as ‘thrilling’ (List) and ‘Simply heart-stopping’ (Scotsman). The cast includes former River City star Deirdre Davis – one of the Glasgow-based soap’s longest running cast members.

Almost 3500 50p tickets have been sold since Dominic Hill revived the 50p ticket offer in his first season at the Citizens Theatre in 2012.

The offer honours the Citizens Theatre’s historic reputation for offering world-class theatre at affordable prices. 50p tickets were first offered at the Citizens in 1976 when the theatre was under the leadership of Giles Havergal, Phillip Prowse and Robert David McDonald; renowned in the 70s and 80s for their innovative productions.

This innovative approach also encompassed a bold pricing structure with the belief that theatre should be accessible to all regardless of financial circumstance.

Tickets for Bold Girls are also available by calling the Citizens Theatre Box Office on 0141 429 0022 or by visiting citz.co.uk. Tickets start from £2 concessions.