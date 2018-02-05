Farming Scotland conference harvests the thoughts of key trade figures

Posted on

The 15th annual Farming Scotland Conference is taking place this week.

On 8 February, an exciting line up of speakers will share their views and experiences under the banner of ‘innovations in farming’ at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel in Angus, where 150 delegates will attend to discuss and debate recent innovations in agriculture and the sector’s prospects for the future, writes Cameron Avery.

Four key figures from the industry will be speaking at the conference. John Kinnaird (former National Farmers Union Scotland President) will be offering his insights. John is partner in 240 hectare family arable and beef farm and was last year’s Agriculture Sustainability Champion. John’s talk will focus on the subject of sustainability in farming.

Also speaking will be Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute, which is the largest research institute in agri-environment issues in the UK. Collin will discuss the roles that research and innovation have to play in farming and will consider the industry’s uncertain future.

Next to take the stage will be Kit Franklin, who is the project lead of ‘Hands Free Hectare’. Kit will be sharing his knowledge on what can be learned from the attempt to plant, tend and harvest a crop with no human foot entering the field, in a world first.

Finally, Chris Newenham of Wilkin & Sons Ltd – a family business best known for their Tiptree brand—will present on the subject of tradition and innovation in an evolving family business.

Victoria McCusker, marketing manager at Bell Ingram says: ‘We look forward to hearing what some of the sector’s brightest minds have to say about the issues facing the sector. Farming and agriculture is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to attending what is sure to be a thought-provoking event’.

Perthshire-based land experts, Bell Ingram, EQ Accountants, Thorntons solicitors and the Royal Bank of Scotland will be sponsoring this year’s conference. Their funding will provide places for young people from the Angus council area’s secondary schools to attend the conference.

Victoria added that: ‘the conference seeks to inspire the next generation and engage them in learning about Britain’s farming heritage and future. Iit is important that today’s young people understand not just the longstanding traditions of the trade, but how they are expected to evolve in the coming years.’

The conference will also include a panel session, where the audience will be given the opportunity to raise their views and ask any questions that they might have before conversations continue in a more casual fashion as attendees sit down to lunch.

To book a ticket go to www.farmingscotlandconference.co.uk, or contact Mary Campbell on 01307 474274.