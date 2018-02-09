Fall in love with a break this Valentine’s Day

Posted on

If you’re still looking to find an outstanding present this Valentine’s Day, then a wee break could be just the thing.

From romance inspired afternoon teas and couples’ spa treatments to feasts prepared by Michelin starred chefs – Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has a collection of luxurious hotels across the UK, each with its own unique charm, where couples can cosy up to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

With four poster beds and roaring fires to sweeping views of the sea, lochs and lakes, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts provides the perfect place to enjoy each other’s company at the most romantic time of year.

The UK’s leading independent hotel group recently launched the Macdonald Moments initiative which features a calendar of monthly promotions throughout 2018. The unique February promotion is a special Valentine’s ‘We Time’ package, available at participating hotels, which includes a bottle of fizz on arrival, a two-night stay and romantic three-course dinner for two, along with late check out starting from only £160 per couple per stay. The package can be booked from now for stays until 28 February.

From the town hosting the upcoming Royal Wedding, to hotels surrounded by blissful lakes and dramatic mountains, here are five of the most romantic hotels where love will definitely be in the air this February.

In the town which kindled the romance between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Macdonald Rusacks Hotel is perfect for an indulgent break this Valentine’s. Michelin starred chef Tony Borthwick will be creating a feast of aphrodisiacal ingredients at the award winning Rocca restaurant and for couples who share a passion for golf, Macdonald Rusacks Hotel is one of the greatest golfing hotels in the world, within a sand wedge of the 18th hole of the famous Old Course and with a dedicated Golf Concierge.

Gentlemen can treat the queen in their lives to a luxury overnight stay at the four-star Macdonald Windsor Hotel situated next to Windsor Castle, the official Royal residence and the location for the royal wedding of the year. For couples passionate about food the two Rosette award-winning Scottish Steakhouse restaurant serves only the highest quality food, using the finest seasonal ingredients and the best produce available.

For couples seeking 5-star luxury, Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel offers a romantic get-away in the heart of historic Bath. With landscaped gardens and four poster beds, this town which was home to Jane Austin, can create a weekend that even one of the world’s best known romantic fiction writers would be proud of.

Positioned on the banks of the River Thames, Macdonald Compleat Angler offers guests unparalleled views of Marlow Weir and the opportunity to enjoy time together on the water aboard the hotel’s own river boat. Away from the water, couples can sip on a drink next to the hotel’s roaring fire, on its terrace, or take a walk in beautiful scenery of the Georgian town of Marlow, before dinner at the three AA Rosette Riverside Restaurant.

Macdonald Old England Hotel & Spa on the shores of Lake Windermere has unrivalled views over mature lawns to private jetties and moorings on the lake. The luxury four star hotel proves a popular choice for romantic getaways and weekend breaks where couples will be able to stay in a newly refurbished suite with exquisite views of the lake.

