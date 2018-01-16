Benromach reveals plans to create a new warehouse to boost its output

Posted on

A Scottish distillery is throwings its doors open to the public, to hear their views on its planned extension.

Forres-based Benromach, owned by Gordon & Macphail, plans to build a new warehouse for whisky maturation to the west of the existing site.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director at Gordon & MacPhail, said: ‘We have been expanding our production capacity at the distillery in recent years and have increased the number of colleagues to allow us to produce more whisky.

‘This means over time we will need more warehousing space to set down the spirit, which will eventually become Benromach Speyside single Scotch malt whisky.’

There has been an increase in demand for Benromach, which has seen a 27% growth in sales, with particularly strong growth in the overseas market.

The plans will be on display at the distillery on Wednesday, 17 January, from 2-7pm and local people have been invited to visit and ask any questions they may have about the development’s impact on the area.

Currently, members of the public can also make their views known to the Moray Council.