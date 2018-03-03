Acclaimed television writer’s play comes to Glasgow theatre

Posted on

A play by an accomplished television screenwriter is coming to Glasgow’s Tron Theatre.

The Tron Theatre Company will present Bunny, by Jack Thorne.

Working with Paul Brotherston to bring to the stage Jack Thorne’s exhilarating coming-of-age drama Bunny, it tackles teenage sexuality, racism and gang culture, as part of the Tron’s spring season.

Thorne, whose work includes Skins, This Is England ’86 and the recent Channel 4 hit, Kiri, gives voice to anxious teen Katie, a fairly ordinary young woman from Luton who plays in the school orchestra and is applying for university.

Out with her older boyfriend, she becomes involved in a street altercation which soon spirals into something dark, violent and dangerous.

Katie is a fantastic creation – all street-wise swagger one minute, emotionally immature and naive the next and Bunny is a white-knuckle ride through one extraordinary evening.

Paul said: ‘Bunny feels like a play for today, a breathless, knotty story that asks very hard and complicated questions about growing up and having to define your place in modern British society.

‘Katie is an amazing character to play and has to navigate her way through a really complex web of systems – class, race and the patriarchy. After directing Krapp’s Last Tape in 2017 for the Tron, she was very much the character I wanted Changing House audiences to meet next.’

Anna Russell-Martin, currently completing her training at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, will take on the role of Katie in her professional debut, Paul Brotherston will design as well as direct, Dave Shea will provide lighting design and Iida Aino will provide the sound design.

Bunny will run from 28 March-7 April, with tickets £11 (£8.50).

Contact the box office on 0141 552 4267 or click HERE.