Scots prefer to save than spend their money

Money savvy Scots are more likely to save their spare money after they’ve paid their bills than treat themselves, a recent survey poll has revealed.

The study, carried out by Vanquis Bank revealed that 37% of Scots who took part favored saving their money for the future whereas only 12% said they would use their spare money for travelling and going on holidays.

The survey also revealed that almost four times the amount of people asked would rather spend their spare money on nice food and drink (27%) that they would treating their family members! (7%)

Another finding from the poll was that those asked said they were almost three times more likely to spend their spare money on going on a holiday than buying new clothes or themselves.

How Scots spend their spare money:

