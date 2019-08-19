Gillespie Financial can help you live for today and plan for tomorrow

There is no shortcut to financial security for you and your family, and we understand the route isn’t always easy.

Uncertainty in the markets about the economy or government tax policy, can all present obstacles. That said having a plan, and the discipline to keep taking steps along that path over several years, can get you to where you want to be.

Such discipline is a strong theme in Japanese culture and none more so than can be seen at the stunning Japanese Gardens at Cowden. Of which have been sympathetically restored by a group of dedicated volunteers, led by the head gardener, Kate White.

The symbolism throughout the gardens as featured in the current edition of Scottish Field, is one of the reasons the team at Gillespie Financial chose ‘Shã-raku-en’ – the place of pleasure and delight – to host their private client event in September. An afternoon of fun, delicious food and stimulating conversation offering clients some much needed time out to reflect.

