The Voice of Rugby’s legacy still lives on

It was 10 years since his passing in January, and with the rugby Six Nations in full swing, there is still a noticeable absence of the dulcet Border tones of Bill McLaren CBE dancing from our TV speakers.

McLaren delivered some of the greatest one liners in sporting commentary whilst not only sharing his passion for the sport, but also imparting his seemingly bottomless knowledge.

He had a way of keeping you on the edge of your seat describing the action, whilst tickling your funny bone with his unique narrative of what was taking place on the pitch.

To continue his legacy, The Bill McLaren Foundation was established in 2010, and is going from strength to strength a decade on.

The Foundation aims to support individuals and organisations to actively promote and develop rugby union and its values, as personified by McLaren, and to help provide opportunities for youngsters in sports.

From grass roots up, as well as supporting other charities and foundations with a similar outlook, the Foundation has given over £1.1million to good causes, mainly in Scotland, but also further afield.

McLaren’s beloved daughter and driving force behind the Foundation, Linda Lawson said: ‘Dad would be so proud of what the Foundation has been able to achieve. Plans for the Foundation were in place before he passed away and it was great that we managed to get his blessing to fund raise in his name.

‘We aim to raise funds for the development of rugby and other sports as well as championing the values of rugby that Dad held so dear and I think he would be amazed to see the amount of events that we have held over the years to do just that.’

With a number of these events organised already for 2020, McLaren’s legacy most certainly will live on. For a famously modest man, he has certainly inspired greatness and incredible generosity through the Foundation in his name.

With the annual contest for the Calcutta Cup coming up this weekend against the Auld Enemy, in the immortal words of McLaren himself, Scotland will be hoping ‘[To] be dancing in the streets tonight’.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit: http://www.billmclarenfoundation.co.uk/