The secrets of Scottish dating are revealed

They say that food is the language of love, however survey results revealed that more than a QUARTER of Aberdeen’s singletons say that a coffee shop is the top destination for a first date.

And in Glasgow, more than half of the city’s single population (58%) have confessed to suffering from first date jitters as they prepare to meet a potential suitor for the very first time. But this doesn’t hinder their appetite for a good date, as (54%) hope their date lasts a whopping two-three hours.

In an age of dating digitisation, the research also revealed that over a third (39%) of Aberdonians have dabbled in online dating (39%) – with almost a quarter of them (21.9%) waiting more than three weeks to meet their potential suitor in person; and citing ‘catfishing’ as the worst thing about online dating (44%).

The revelations come as Union Square introduces a new meeting point, designed to encourage Aberdeen singletons to take their dating offline, with another at Silverburn in Glasgow.

The prominent heart-shaped sign post creates the perfect location for meeting internet dates face-to-face for the very first time.

It’s safe to say Aberdonians look for love over money when looking for a date, as only 1 in 20 (5%) want to find out their dates pay packet on a first date. And the perfect date duration? A whopping three hours! It appears that the secret to wooing your potential mate is whether you have similar tastes, with 66% citing it as the number one factor they’re looking for, while 62% said that having a good sense of humour is the key to their heart.

Scarlett Hill, Marketing Manager for Union Square, said, ‘From the findings, it’s clear that whilst the nature of dating is changing, with the popularity of dating apps, we are still traditionalists at heart.

‘People want to get to know their potential suitor on a first date as best they can – with the popularity of searching for love online, there are naturally some nerves, alongside avoiding dating pitfalls such “catfishing”.

‘Union Square and Silverburn are the perfect antidote to searching from a screen; public, lively destination where you can meet, entertain and get to know your potential match – no matter what your idea of the perfect first date is.’

– 75% of Glaswegians won’t give up on love even if a date is going badly

– 43% of Glaswegians believe the worst thing about dating is catfishing

– 59% of Glaswegians have made an embarrassing blunder on a first date

– 56% of Glaswegians have been on a first date they didn’t want to end

– 36% of Glaswegians said they seal the first date with a kiss

– 92% of Glaswegians ideal first date locations are housed within Silverburn (restaurant, bar, coffee shop, cinema, leisure activity based, somewhere busy with lots of people)

– Humour is the key to winning the heart of Glaswegians with 68% saying they want to find out their dates sense of humour

– 49% of Glaswegians talk online to someone before going on a first date

– 13% of Glaswegians say that getting too drunk is the most embarrassing thing to happen to them on a first date

– 11% of Glaswegians have failed to recognise their date from their dating profile

– 23% of Glaswegians have bailed on a date that was going badly

– 68% of Aberdonians won’t give up on love even if a date is going badly

– 44% of Aberdonians believe the worst thing about dating is catfishing

– 35% of Aberdonians have made an embarrassing blunder on a first date

– 48% of Aberdonians have been on a first date they didn’t want to end

– 37% of Aberdonians wait until the second date to seal the date with a kiss

– 92% of Aberdonians ideal first date locations are housed within Union Square (restaurant, bar, coffee shop, cinema, leisure activity based, somewhere busy with lots of people)

– Humour is the key to winning the heart of Aberdonians with 62% saying they want to find out their dates sense of humour

– 39% of Aberdonians talk online to someone before going on a first date

– 14% of Aberdonians say that getting too drunk is the most embarrassing thing to happen to them on a first date

– 8.5% of Aberdonians have failed to recognise their date from their dating profile

– 30% of Aberdonians have bailed on a date that was going badly

