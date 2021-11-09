The Refillery Opens at Edinburgh’s Waverley Market

A plastic free grocery and ethical goods store is opening its third store in the capital.

The Refillery is opening at Moorgarth’s Waverley Market in Edinburgh, which will be their very first city centre location and their most ambitious project to date, on Saturday, November 13.

The Refillery features over 1300 products in-store and online with the objective of offering plastic-free, ethically sourced shopping that is accessible to everyone.

The Refillery is the brainchild of founder Kelly Wright who officially opened their first store in January 2019.

With the vison to help as many people as possible move towards a minimal waste lifestyle, by reinventing the local grocery store and creating an inclusive shopping experience where customers share The Refillery’s mission to always protect People, Place & Planet.

The official opening of their latest store ties in with perfectly with end of COP26 – the United Nations 26th annual global climate change conference in Glasgow.

During the conference, over 190 world leaders will work together to reach an agreement on how to tackle climate change to achieve global net zero by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Refillery is Edinburgh’s largest plastic free grocery store, selling an extensive range of wholefoods, herbs and spices, detergents and bathroom essentials that can be refilled in existing packaging or in basically anything you can carry it home in.

They also sell a range of organic fruit and vegetables, locally baked bread, fresh milk in returnable glass bottles and a range of non-plastic grocery items and ethical gifts.

In just under three years, The Refillery’s customers have saved over half a million pieces of plastic by offering a huge range of plastic free alternatives and helping local producers to create plastic free products and circular supply systems which they want to continue to grow and make a positive impact within their new city centre location.

Waverley Market will be their largest space and project to date, situated in a prime location in the heart of the capital, with excellent travel links in and out of the city and direct access to the train station.

Working together with a range of local and independent suppliers as well as their very own in-store delicatessen, The Refillery has a real opportunity to significantly reduce the amount of single use items used by commuters and visitors to the city, as well as showcasing their fantastic range of Scottish suppliers at Waverley Market.

These will include, Planet Kuku, IJ Mellis Cheese, Union of Genius Soups, Eteaket, Chocolate Tree, Edinburgh Fermentarian and Unorthodox Coffee Roasters. The new store will offer refillable treats, a core range of refillable foods, meal solution recipe kits, refills on tap offering chilled and carbonated water as well as a range of kombucha flavours. A brand-new offering for their latest store will be their deposit return scheme for coffee cups which will be the first of its kind in the city.

Founder Kelly said: ‘Waverley Market is such a great location for us to continue our mission to make plastic free shopping accessible to more people. I’m really looking forward to opening our latest store, working closely with a range of local and independent Scottish suppliers with our very own deli and lots of other exciting plans coming up.

‘We as a team continue to be so inspired by all our customers no matter what stage of the plastic free journey they are on. What we do know is that people want this, and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best range, affordable prices, and a great experience here at Waverley Market.’

Daryll Bunce, Director of Innovation at Moorgarth said: ‘We are delighted to welcome The Refillery to Waverley Market. We feel strongly about what they do and believe that they will help us to encourage more of our customers and visitors to the city to move towards more of a minimal waste lifestyle. We continue to work together with local and independent businesses to give them a platform to showcase their offering here at Waverley Market and we look forward to continuing this journey with The Refillery.’

Find out more at www.therefillery.co.uk.